UPDATE 4-Scandal-hit Fillon sorry, but staying in French presidency race
* Says his wife's work was legal but he now regrets the practice
Oct 7 (Reuters) -
SYSTEM INTEGRATOR CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 937 mln 910 mln 1.90 (+2.9 pct) (+13.7 pct) (+2.5%) Operating prft 90 mln loss 41 mln prft 180 mln
Recurring prft 80 mln loss 41 mln prft 170 mln Net prft 42 mln loss 26 mln prft 90 mln EPS prft Y3,240.75 loss Y1,998.65 prft Y6,845.15 Shares
13,148 13,148
Annual div Y1,500.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil Y1,500.00
NOTE - System Integrator Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3826.TK1.
* Says his wife's work was legal but he now regrets the practice
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
Feb 6 A company that operates red-light traffic cameras will pay Chicago $20 million to settle a lawsuit arising from a bribery scheme between the firm's former chief executive and a city transportation official, officials said on Monday.