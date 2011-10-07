Oct 7 (Reuters) -

SYSTEM INTEGRATOR CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 937 mln 910 mln 1.90 (+2.9 pct) (+13.7 pct) (+2.5%) Operating prft 90 mln loss 41 mln prft 180 mln

Recurring prft 80 mln loss 41 mln prft 170 mln Net prft 42 mln loss 26 mln prft 90 mln EPS prft Y3,240.75 loss Y1,998.65 prft Y6,845.15 Shares

13,148 13,148

Annual div Y1,500.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil Y1,500.00

NOTE - System Integrator Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

