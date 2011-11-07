BRIEF-Iron Mountain appoints Fidelma Russo as chief technology officer
* Iron mountain appoints Fidelma Russo as chief technology officer
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 307.60 375.72 710.00 (-18.1 pct) (+13.9 pct) (-4.7%) Operating 64.53 70.73 140.00
(-8.8 pct) (-5.1 pct)
(+1.1%) Recurring 44.56 54.64 100.00 (-18.4 pct) (-5.8 pct) (-5.9%) Net
23.31 27.75 52.00
(-16.0 pct) (-15.6 pct) (+2.1%) EPS Y49.16 Y58.52 Y109.66 Diluted EPS
Y43.83 Y51.57 Annual div Y20.00
Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd is a major real estate developer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8830.TK1.
MILAN, Feb 8 Italian prosecutors have asked for the CEO of oil and gas group Eni Claudio Descalzi to be sent to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria, judicial sources said on Wednesday.
AMMAN, Feb 8 A consortium of Arab and Jordanian investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought Oger's 20 percent stake in Jordan's Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion, the bank said on Wednesday.