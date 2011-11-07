BRIEF-Masmovil buys back convertible debt from FCC for 28.9 mln euros
* Said on Tuesday it has bought back convertible debt from FCC for 28.9 million euros ($30.8 million)
PACIFIC SYSTEMS CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.74 2.92 Recurring loss 5 mln loss 34 mln Net loss 5 mln loss 42 mln
NOTE - Pacific Systems Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3847.TK1.
Feb 8 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, agreed to appoint three directors and return $3.4 billion to shareholders.
* Says it bought 189,000 shares (0.5 percent stake) back at T$15.7 million in total during Dec. 28, 2016 to Jan. 24, 2017