Nov 7 (Reuters) -
YAMAYA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 54.81
55.42 112.00
(-1.1 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+1.6%)
Operating 1.74 1.22 3.14
(+42.5 pct) (+82.9 pct)
(+14.0%) Recurring 1.84
1.25 3.34
(+46.8 pct) (+78.7 pct) (+17.0%) Net
1.11 697 mln 1.80
(+59.4 pct) (+127.2 pct)
(+122.8%) EPS Y112.68
Y70.71 Y179.59 Annual div
Y20.00 Y17.00
-Q4 div Y17.00 Y20.00
NOTE - Yamaya Corp is a discounter of food and alcoholic
beverages.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9994.TK1.