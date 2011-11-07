Nov 7 (Reuters) -
ANEST IWATA CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 11.00 yen 12.00 yen
-Q2 div 5.00 yen 6.00 yen
NOTE - Anest Iwata Corp manufactures painting machines.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6381.TK1.