Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TOUKEI COMPUTER CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

7.96 8.68 10.52

(-8.4 pct) (+7.1 pct) Operating 1.04 1.14 1.51

(-8.6 pct) (-8.2 pct) Recurring 1.16 1.26 1.67

(-7.9 pct) (-4.1 pct) Net

608 mln 732 mln 892 mln

(-16.8 pct) (-5.5 pct) EPS Y66.30 Y79.73 Y97.24

NOTE - Toukei Computer Co Ltd develops computer software.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4746.TK1.