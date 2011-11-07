BRIEF-Masmovil buys back convertible debt from FCC for 28.9 mln euros
* Said on Tuesday it has bought back convertible debt from FCC for 28.9 million euros ($30.8 million)
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TOUKEI COMPUTER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
7.96 8.68 10.52
(-8.4 pct) (+7.1 pct) Operating 1.04 1.14 1.51
(-8.6 pct) (-8.2 pct) Recurring 1.16 1.26 1.67
(-7.9 pct) (-4.1 pct) Net
608 mln 732 mln 892 mln
(-16.8 pct) (-5.5 pct) EPS Y66.30 Y79.73 Y97.24
NOTE - Toukei Computer Co Ltd develops computer software.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4746.TK1.
Feb 8 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, agreed to appoint three directors and return $3.4 billion to shareholders.
* Says it bought 189,000 shares (0.5 percent stake) back at T$15.7 million in total during Dec. 28, 2016 to Jan. 24, 2017