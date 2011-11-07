Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 24.70 26.18 51.00 (-5.7 pct) (+21.3 pct) (-2.9%) Operating 1.44 2.55 2.60

(-43.5 pct) (+272.6 pct) (-44.7%) Recurring 1.19 2.45 2.20 (-51.4 pct) (+315.9 pct) (-51.2%) Net

609 mln 1.48 1.10

(-58.8 pct) (+582.9 pct) (-62.1%) EPS Y8.94 Y22.10 Y16.13 Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Nippon Carbide Industries Co Inc is a chemical company.

