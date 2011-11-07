Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 320.00 320.00 Operating 31.00 23.00 Recurring 33.00 25.00 Net 21.50 16.50 NOTE - Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd is a leading chemical catalyst maker, strong in water-absorbent resins. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4114.TK1.