Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MEDICAL SYSTEM NETWORK CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 46.51
41.13 (+13.1 pct) (+11.8 pct)
Operating 2.26 1.53
(+48.0 pct) (+6.1 pct)
Recurring 2.14 1.33
(+61.0 pct) (+5.0 pct)
Net 1.00 473 mln
(+111.5 pct) (+9.7 pct)
EPS Y154.25 Y81.61
EPS Y81.60
Annual div Y25.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y25.00 Y18.00
NOTE - Medical System Network Co Ltd builds and operates
telecommunications networks for pharmacies and pharmaceuticals
wholesalers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4350.TK1.