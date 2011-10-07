UPDATE 4-Scandal-hit Fillon sorry, but staying in French presidency race
* Says his wife's work was legal but he now regrets the practice
Oct 7 (Reuters) -
RORZE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.47 4.82 10.26 (+13.5 pct) (+433.8 pct) (-6.6%) Operating 449 mln 448 mln 640 mln
(+0.1 pct) (-44.7%) Recurring 398 mln 488 mln 586 mln (-18.4 pct) (-43.7%) Net
154 mln 330 mln 292 mln
(-53.3 pct) (-52.4%) EPS Y9.20 Y19.69 Y17.39 Diluted EPS
Y9.01 Y19.28 Annual div Y3.00
Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Rorze Corporation is a maker of conveyers for semiconductor wafers, glass substrates.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6323.TK1.
* Says his wife's work was legal but he now regrets the practice
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
Feb 6 A company that operates red-light traffic cameras will pay Chicago $20 million to settle a lawsuit arising from a bribery scheme between the firm's former chief executive and a city transportation official, officials said on Monday.