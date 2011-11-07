Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NIHON PARKERIZING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.00 38.70 80.00 (-1.8 pct) (+20.0 pct) (-0.6%) Operating 5.06 5.86 10.30

(-13.5 pct) (+150.6 pct) (-16.4%) Recurring 5.88 6.47 11.70 (-9.1 pct) (+117.7 pct) (-14.3%) Net

3.18 3.50 6.00

(-9.1 pct) (+188.1 pct) (-19.5%) EPS Y51.26 Y56.41 Y96.83 Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Nihon Parkerizing Co Ltd is a chemical company with focus on rust preventives.

