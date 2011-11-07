BRIEF-Pegavision to pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NICHII GAKKAN CO
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 253.70 250.00 Operating 11.00 9.00 Recurring 11.70 9.30 Net 5.70 4.50 NOTE - Nichii Gakkan Co undertakes medical clerical work. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9792.TK1.
* Oncosec to present new clinical data from phase 2 combination study at ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium and corporate updates at two investment conferences in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday: