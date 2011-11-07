Nov 7 (Reuters) -

SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 51.62 48.80 103.00 (+5.8 pct) (+53.9 pct) (+1.9%) Operating 3.07 2.43 6.40

(+25.9 pct)

(+5.3%) Recurring 2.98 2.32 6.00 (+28.2 pct) (+3.4%) Net

1.61 1.40 3.25

(+14.8 pct) (+36.3%) EPS Y17.02 Y14.83 Y34.47 Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Shinagawa Refractories Co Ltd produces refractories for steel makers.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5351.TK1.