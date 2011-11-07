Nov 7 (Reuters) -

HOSODA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.27 8.29 20.70 (-36.4 pct) (-30.9 pct) (+8.0%) Operating loss 327 mln prft 116 mln prft 623 mln (-11.7%) Recurring loss 575 mln loss 78 mln prft 140 mln

(-50.4%) Net

loss 567 mln loss 128 mln prft 72 mln

(-54.6%)

EPS loss Y35.62 loss Y8.07 prft Y4.52 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Hosoda Corp is a construction firm.

