BRIEF-Bank Of Jinzhou resolves to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman of fourth session of board
* resolved to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman, exec director, of fourth session of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
HOSODA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.27 8.29 20.70 (-36.4 pct) (-30.9 pct) (+8.0%) Operating loss 327 mln prft 116 mln prft 623 mln (-11.7%) Recurring loss 575 mln loss 78 mln prft 140 mln
(-50.4%) Net
loss 567 mln loss 128 mln prft 72 mln
(-54.6%)
EPS loss Y35.62 loss Y8.07 prft Y4.52 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Hosoda Corp is a construction firm.
* disposal Of Shares Of The Company By Substantial Shareholders
* Says approves listing of Banque Du Caire shares with EGP 2.25 billion issued capital Source(http://bit.ly/2k2gr1R) Further company coverage: [ ]