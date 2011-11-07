Nov 7 (Reuters) -
BUNKEIDO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.04
6.82 10.67
(+3.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) (-1.5%)
Operating 1.26 1.11 360 mln
(+13.0 pct) (+11.4 pct)
(-40.3%) Recurring 1.25
1.11 360 mln
(+13.0 pct) (+11.3 pct) (-42.5%) Net
705 mln 602 mln 170 mln
(+17.1 pct) (-1.9 pct)
(-38.5%) EPS Y111.02
Y94.75 Y26.74 Annual div
Y8.80 Y11.35
-Q2 div Y4.40 Y4.10
-Q4 div Y7.25
Y4.40
NOTE - Bunkeido Co Ltd is a leading publisher of
educational materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9471.TK1.