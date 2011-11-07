Nov 7 (Reuters) -

HAKUTEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.67 1.83 3.79 (-8.8 pct) (+14.7 pct) (+0.1%) Operating prft 16 mln loss 24 mln prft 108 mln (+107.2%) Recurring prft 47 mln loss 29 mln prft 133 mln

(+217.5%) Net

prft 44 mln loss 34 mln prft 125 mln

(+444.5%)

EPS prft Y2,648.99 loss Y2,084.65 prft Y7,388.58 Shares 16,918 16,908 Annual div

Y1,500.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil Y1,500.00

NOTE - Hakuten Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

