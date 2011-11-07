Nov 7 (Reuters) -
HAKUTEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.67
1.83 3.79
(-8.8 pct) (+14.7 pct) (+0.1%)
Operating prft 16 mln loss 24 mln prft 108 mln
(+107.2%) Recurring prft 47 mln loss
29 mln prft 133 mln
(+217.5%) Net
prft 44 mln loss 34 mln prft 125 mln
(+444.5%)
EPS prft Y2,648.99 loss Y2,084.65 prft
Y7,388.58 Shares 16,918
16,908 Annual div
Y1,500.00 nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y1,500.00
NOTE - Hakuten Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
