Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 309.34
316.18 571.00
(-2.2 pct) (+0.5 pct) (-2.1%)
Operating 10.99 14.31 14.10
(-23.2 pct) (+9.9 pct)
(-25.5%) Recurring 11.12
14.33 14.00
(-22.4 pct) (+8.7 pct) (-25.3%) Net
4.54 5.32 4.60
(-14.6 pct) (-23.9 pct)
(-25.4%) EPS Y18.11
Y21.18 Y18.35 Diluted EPS
Y18.07 Y21.14
Annual div Y7.00
Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00 Y7.00
NOTE - Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd is a large
manufacturer of dairy products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
