Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TAIYO KAGAKU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.08
16.89 33.39
(+1.1 pct) (-3.9 pct) (-0.8%)
Operating 1.25 918 mln 2.05
(+36.2 pct) (+3.0 pct)
(-0.9%) Recurring 1.25
841 mln 2.03 (+48.5
pct) (-12.5 pct) (+2.8%) Net
733 mln 455 mln 1.14
(+60.9 pct) (-14.4 pct)
(+15.6%) EPS Y37.29
Y22.94 Y58.00 Annual div
Y16.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Taiyo Kagaku Co Ltd is a technology-intensive maker
of chemicals, foods and pharmaceutical products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2902.TK1.