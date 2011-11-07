Nov 7 (Reuters) -
YAMAZEN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 181.01
148.13 358.00
(+22.2 pct) (+35.3 pct) (+10.6%)
Operating 5.38 2.42 9.30
(+122.2 pct)
(+25.4%) Recurring 5.58
2.40 9.80
(+131.9 pct) (+28.6%) Net
3.31 1.58 5.70
(+109.3 pct)
(+30.6%) EPS Y35.28
Y16.86 Y60.77 Annual div
Y15.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Yamazen Corp is a specialist trader of machinery and
tools.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8051.TK1.