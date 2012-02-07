Feb 7 (Reuters) -
OTAKI GAS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 9.00 yen 8.00 yen
NOTE - Otaki Gas Co Ltd is a regional gas supplier. If
there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond
to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
