Nov 7 (Reuters) -
RIKEN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 36.77
38.77 78.00
(-5.2 pct) (+30.6 pct) (-0.3%)
Operating 2.51 2.93 5.50
(-14.1 pct)
(-5.3%) Recurring 3.21
3.59 6.90
(-10.7 pct) (+281.0 pct) (-4.0%) Net
2.17 1.55 3.90
(+39.8 pct) (+140.4 pct)
(+1.0%) EPS Y22.09
Y15.47 Y38.95 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Riken Corp is a major car parts maker, strong in
piston ring production.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6462.TK1.