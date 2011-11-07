Nov 7 (Reuters) -

MESSAGE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.89 17.33 38.50 (+9.0 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+9.1%) Operating 3.09 2.57 6.30

(+20.3 pct) (+20.5 pct) (+11.5%) Recurring 3.26 2.71 6.60 (+20.4 pct) (+31.0 pct) (+10.9%) Net

1.78 1.08 3.60

(+64.3 pct) (-3.9 pct) (+20.7%) EPS Y8,861.32 Y5,393.75 Y17,928.28 Annual div

Y5,300.00 Y4,400.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y4,400.00 Y5,300.00

NOTE - Message Co Ltd is the full company name.

