BRIEF-Pegavision to pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MESSAGE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.89 17.33 38.50 (+9.0 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+9.1%) Operating 3.09 2.57 6.30
(+20.3 pct) (+20.5 pct) (+11.5%) Recurring 3.26 2.71 6.60 (+20.4 pct) (+31.0 pct) (+10.9%) Net
1.78 1.08 3.60
(+64.3 pct) (-3.9 pct) (+20.7%) EPS Y8,861.32 Y5,393.75 Y17,928.28 Annual div
Y5,300.00 Y4,400.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4,400.00 Y5,300.00
NOTE - Message Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2400.TK1.
* Oncosec to present new clinical data from phase 2 combination study at ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium and corporate updates at two investment conferences in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday: