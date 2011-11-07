Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MEGANE TOP CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.12
26.47 62.80
(+21.4 pct) (+18.4%)
Operating 5.67 2.45 9.23
(+131.8 pct)
(+71.3%) Recurring 5.70
2.40 9.32
(+137.7 pct) (+71.6%) Net
3.23 1.10 5.16
(+192.6 pct)
(+92.7%) EPS Y71.40
Y24.37 Y114.17 Shares 45
mln 45 mln Annual div
Y12.00
Y24.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Megane Top Corp operates a chain of eyeglass frame
stores.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7541.TK1.