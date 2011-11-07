Nov 7 (Reuters) -

MEGANE TOP CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.12 26.47 62.80 (+21.4 pct) (+18.4%) Operating 5.67 2.45 9.23

(+131.8 pct) (+71.3%) Recurring 5.70 2.40 9.32 (+137.7 pct) (+71.6%) Net

3.23 1.10 5.16

(+192.6 pct) (+92.7%) EPS Y71.40 Y24.37 Y114.17 Shares 45 mln 45 mln Annual div

Y12.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y18.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Megane Top Corp operates a chain of eyeglass frame stores.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7541.TK1.