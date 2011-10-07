Oct 7 (Reuters) -
MK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 2.50
1.00 Operating
300 mln 14 mln
Recurring 300 mln
14 mln
Net 260 mln
10 mln
EPS Y1,652.85
Y63.57
Annual div nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div nil
nil nil
NOTE - MK Capital Management Corp is engaged in the real
estate asset management business.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2478.TK1.