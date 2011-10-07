Oct 7 (Reuters) -
MAC HOUSE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.94
20.48 38.00
(-7.5 pct) (-14.7 pct) (-10.4%)
Operating prft 663 mln loss 910 mln prft 1.25
Recurring prft 696 mln loss 833 mln prft
1.35 Net loss 79 mln loss
1.42 prft 400 mln EPS loss
Y5.08 loss Y91.28 prft Y25.65 Shares
16 mln 16 mln
Annual div
Y5.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div nil Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Mac House Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7603.TK1.