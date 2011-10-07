Oct 7 (Reuters) -

MAC HOUSE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.94 20.48 38.00 (-7.5 pct) (-14.7 pct) (-10.4%) Operating prft 663 mln loss 910 mln prft 1.25

Recurring prft 696 mln loss 833 mln prft 1.35 Net loss 79 mln loss 1.42 prft 400 mln EPS loss Y5.08 loss Y91.28 prft Y25.65 Shares

16 mln 16 mln

Annual div

Y5.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div nil Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Mac House Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

