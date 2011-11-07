Nov 7 (Reuters) -

ZUKEN ELMIC INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 666 mln 464 mln 1.15 (+43.7 pct) (-19.0 pct) (+12.2%) Operating loss 23 mln loss 253 mln prft 10 mln

Recurring loss 21 mln loss 238 mln prft 15 mln Net loss 23 mln loss 212 mln prft 10 mln EPS loss Y3.70 loss Y33.79 prft Y1.59 Shares

6 mln 6 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Zuken Elmic Inc develops software for telecommunications products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

