SYSMEX CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 65.27 60.06 134.00 (+8.7 pct) (+7.8 pct) (+7.5%) Operating 9.44 9.56 18.50

(-1.2 pct) (+33.9 pct)

(+1.2%) Recurring 8.87 8.96 18.00 (-1.0 pct) (+27.6 pct) (+0.1%) Net

5.86 5.50 11.50

(+6.6 pct) (+27.4 pct) (+0.8%) EPS Y57.06 Y53.61 Y111.92 Diluted EPS

Y56.93 Y53.51 Annual div Y30.00

Y60.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y28.00

-Q4 div Y32.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Sysmex Corp is a leading maker of equipment and reagents for tests of specimens.

