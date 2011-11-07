Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MARUZEN SHOWA UNYU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43.57
42.37 88.50
(+2.8 pct) (+7.6 pct) (+3.4%)
Operating 2.19 1.76 4.10
(+24.4 pct) (+49.8 pct)
(+11.8%) Recurring 2.36
1.96 4.30
(+20.7 pct) (+45.6 pct) (+7.7%) Net
1.38 1.11 2.60
(+24.5 pct) (+38.9 pct)
(+41.7%) EPS Y15.20
Y12.21 Y28.69 EPS
Y10.76 Annual div
Y9.00
Y8.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Maruzen Showa Unyu Co Ltd is a transport company.
