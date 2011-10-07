Oct 7 (Reuters) -
RAY CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.10
3.77 8.40
(+8.7 pct) (+6.8 pct) (-0.4%)
Operating 236 mln 192 mln 440 mln
(+23.3 pct)
(-22.9%) Recurring 196 mln
159 mln 375 mln (+23.4
pct) (-26.4%) Net
33 mln 78 mln 105 mln
(-57.3 pct)
(-64.5%) EPS Y2.64
Y6.20 Y8.24 Diluted EPS
Y2.64
Annual div Y2.00
Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Ray Corp produces digital graphics.
