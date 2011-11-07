Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TAKEBISHI CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 31.41
31.17 64.00
(+0.8 pct) (+54.4 pct) (+1.2%)
Operating 952 mln 1.08 1.97
(-12.1 pct) (+333.6 pct)
(+0.2%) Recurring 983 mln
1.11 1.99
(-11.6 pct) (+308.6 pct) (+0.2%) Net
575 mln 617 mln 1.13
(-6.8 pct) (+253.9 pct)
(+4.1%) EPS Y39.08
Y41.95 Y76.79 Annual div
Y16.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Takebishi Corp is a wholesaler of heavy machinery.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7510.TK1.