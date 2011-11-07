Nov 7 (Reuters) -

KUWAZAWA TRADING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 37.87 32.00 Operating prft 320 mln loss 200 mln Recurring prft 363 mln loss 200 mln Net prft 677 mln loss 5 mln

NOTE - Kuwazawa Trading Co Ltd is a general construction material trading firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8104.TK1.