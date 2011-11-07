UPDATE 2-China halts construction at major Lotte project amid THAAD tension
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
KUWAZAWA TRADING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 37.87 32.00 Operating prft 320 mln loss 200 mln Recurring prft 363 mln loss 200 mln Net prft 677 mln loss 5 mln
NOTE - Kuwazawa Trading Co Ltd is a general construction material trading firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8104.TK1.
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.