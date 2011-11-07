Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TOKAI CARBON CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

80.07 80.60 109.50

(-0.7 pct) (+37.4 pct) Operating 8.53 8.32 10.20

(+2.5 pct) (+222.6 pct) Recurring 8.01 7.66 10.20

(+4.6 pct) (+196.2 pct) Net

4.55 4.38 5.50

(+3.9 pct) (+459.5 pct) EPS

Y21.29 Y20.17 Y25.75

NOTE - Tokai Carbon Co Ltd is a manufacturer of carbon black.

