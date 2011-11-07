UPDATE 2-China halts construction at major Lotte project amid THAAD tension
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
POWDERTECH CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.03 4.78 9.65 (+5.2 pct) (+22.5 pct) (+2.9%) Operating 584 mln 626 mln 1.03
(-6.7 pct)
(-9.3%) Recurring 570 mln 606 mln 1.00 (-6.0 pct) (-10.6%) Net
308 mln 346 mln 530 mln
(-11.0 pct) (-13.1%) EPS Y20.81 Y23.37 Y35.74 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Powdertech Co Ltd is a top maker of ferrite products used in copiers, other office machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5695.TK1.
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.