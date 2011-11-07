Nov 7 (Reuters) -

POWDERTECH CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.03 4.78 9.65 (+5.2 pct) (+22.5 pct) (+2.9%) Operating 584 mln 626 mln 1.03

(-6.7 pct)

(-9.3%) Recurring 570 mln 606 mln 1.00 (-6.0 pct) (-10.6%) Net

308 mln 346 mln 530 mln

(-11.0 pct) (-13.1%) EPS Y20.81 Y23.37 Y35.74 Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Powdertech Co Ltd is a top maker of ferrite products used in copiers, other office machines.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5695.TK1.