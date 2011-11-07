Nov 7 (Reuters) -

SEMITEC CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.04

9.95

(-4.4%) Operating

77 mln 124 mln (-80.3%) Recurring loss 86 mln

loss 69 mln Net loss 169 mln loss 242 mln EPS

loss Y63.93 loss Y88.60 Annual div Y20.00

Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - SEMITEC Corp is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6626.TK1.