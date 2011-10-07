BRIEF-Caixabank bookrunner says books will close at 7.30 pm UK
* Bookrunner says books will close at 7.30pm uk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Oct 7 (Reuters) -
WADAKOHSAN CORP.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.52 11.92 23.20 (+13.4 pct) (-17.5 pct) (-17.8%) Operating 1.69 353 mln 2.40
(+379.5 pct) (-39.8 pct) (+17.2%) Recurring prft 1.34 loss 44 mln prft 1.70
(+101.3%) Net
prft 814 mln loss 23 mln prft 900 mln
(+109.8%)
EPS prft Y81.42 loss Y2.36 prft Y90.00 Shares 10 mln 10 mln Annual div
Y15.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Wadakohsan Corp. is a condominium developer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8931.TK1.
Feb 6 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 406 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 U.S. public pension funds are cutting their expectations for investment returns over the next 30 years or more, but some do not expect to meet even the new targets over the coming decade.