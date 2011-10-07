Oct 7 (Reuters) -

WADAKOHSAN CORP.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.52 11.92 23.20 (+13.4 pct) (-17.5 pct) (-17.8%) Operating 1.69 353 mln 2.40

(+379.5 pct) (-39.8 pct) (+17.2%) Recurring prft 1.34 loss 44 mln prft 1.70

(+101.3%) Net

prft 814 mln loss 23 mln prft 900 mln

(+109.8%)

EPS prft Y81.42 loss Y2.36 prft Y90.00 Shares 10 mln 10 mln Annual div

Y15.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Wadakohsan Corp. is a condominium developer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

