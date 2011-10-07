Oct 7 (Reuters) -

FOSTER ELECTRIC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST -Q2 div 15.00 yen 18.00 yen

NOTE - Foster Electric Co Ltd is a major maker of speakers and microphones based on OEM (original equipment manufacturer) contracts. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6794.TK1.