TAZMO CO. LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

7.50 6.94 10.49

(+8.1 pct) (+32.8 pct) Operating loss 49 mln prft 405 mln prft 145 mln Recurring loss 77 mln prft 396 mln prft 117 mln Net loss 182 mln prft 369 mln prft 12 mln EPS loss Y53.70 prft Y108.58 prft Y3.53

NOTE - Tazmo Co. Ltd. manufactures and sells semiconductor production equipment.

