Nov 7 (Reuters) -

KICHIRI AND CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.40 1.27 2.96 6.00 (+10.2 pct) (+8.8 pct) Operating 115 mln 29 mln 162 mln

261 mln

(+292.7 pct)

Recurring 131 mln 37 mln

178 mln 300 mln

(+253.2 pct) (+187.9 pct)

Net 75 mln 9 mln

89 mln 150 mln

(+695.6 pct) (+172.8 pct)

EPS Y9,454.03 Y1,156.58 Y11,252.82 Y18,903.59 Diluted EPS Y9,135.09 Y1,147.01

NOTE - Kichiri and Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3082.TK1.