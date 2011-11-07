Nov 7 (Reuters) -
KICHIRI AND CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.40
1.27 2.96 6.00
(+10.2 pct) (+8.8 pct)
Operating 115 mln 29 mln 162 mln
261 mln
(+292.7 pct)
Recurring 131 mln 37 mln
178 mln 300 mln
(+253.2 pct) (+187.9 pct)
Net 75 mln 9 mln
89 mln 150 mln
(+695.6 pct) (+172.8 pct)
EPS Y9,454.03 Y1,156.58
Y11,252.82 Y18,903.59
Diluted EPS Y9,135.09 Y1,147.01
NOTE - Kichiri and Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3082.TK1.