Nov 7 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO BAKELITE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 95.33
97.91 190.00
(-2.6 pct) (+24.1 pct) (-0.5%)
Operating 4.27 6.23 8.50
(-31.6 pct)
(-24.0%) Recurring 5.19
7.01 10.00
(-25.9 pct) (-20.0%) Net
3.61 3.67 4.80
(-1.5 pct)
(-6.9%) EPS Y15.00
Y15.23 Y19.92 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Sumitomo Bakelite Co Ltd is a major synthetic resin
processor.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4203.TK1.