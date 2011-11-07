Nov 7 (Reuters) -

Y. A. C. CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.58 6.50 Operating 180 mln 70 mln Recurring 160 mln 50 mln Net 300 mln 150 mln

NOTE - Y. A. C. Co Ltd is a machinery maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6298.TK1.