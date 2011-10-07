Oct 7 (Reuters) -
FELISSIMO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.35
22.05 46.87
(+1.4 pct) (-7.1 pct) (+2.6%)
Operating 989 mln 109 mln 1.52
(+800.0 pct) (-88.5 pct)
(+74.9%) Recurring 1.00
187 mln 1.58 (+432.4
pct) (-81.1 pct) (+59.6%) Net
423 mln 67 mln 770 mln
(+530.0 pct) (-81.0 pct)
(+48.0%) EPS Y42.94
Y6.82 Y78.09 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Felissimo Corp is engaged in the mail order
business.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3396.TK1.