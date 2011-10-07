Oct 7 (Reuters) -

LIC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.15 13.63 27.17 (+3.8 pct) (-0.8 pct) (+0.3%) Operating 560 mln 418 mln 771 mln

(+33.8 pct) (-11.8 pct)

(+4.8%) Recurring 494 mln 349 mln 602 mln (+41.6 pct) (-10.6 pct) (+0.8%) Net

172 mln 202 mln 200 mln

(-14.8 pct) (-9.1 pct) (+105.3%) EPS Y36.55 Y41.75 Y42.49 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Lic Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

