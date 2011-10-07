Oct 7 (Reuters) -
LIC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.15
13.63 27.17
(+3.8 pct) (-0.8 pct) (+0.3%)
Operating 560 mln 418 mln 771 mln
(+33.8 pct) (-11.8 pct)
(+4.8%) Recurring 494 mln
349 mln 602 mln (+41.6
pct) (-10.6 pct) (+0.8%) Net
172 mln 202 mln 200 mln
(-14.8 pct) (-9.1 pct)
(+105.3%) EPS Y36.55
Y41.75 Y42.49 Shares 5
mln 5 mln Annual div
Y7.00
Y7.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Lic Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3147.TK1.