UPDATE 2-China halts construction at major Lotte project amid THAAD tension
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NIPPON CARBON CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
28.32 25.11 38.00
(+12.8 pct) (+15.8 pct) Operating 3.97 2.53 4.50
(+56.8 pct) (-0.6 pct) Recurring 3.86 2.33 4.50
(+65.6 pct) (-7.3 pct) Net
1.69 1.06 2.00
(+59.7 pct) (-26.3 pct) EPS
Y14.85 Y9.30 Y17.59
NOTE - Nippon Carbon Co Ltd is a large producer of artificial graphite electrodes.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5302.TK1.
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.