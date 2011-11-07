Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NIPPON CARBON CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

28.32 25.11 38.00

(+12.8 pct) (+15.8 pct) Operating 3.97 2.53 4.50

(+56.8 pct) (-0.6 pct) Recurring 3.86 2.33 4.50

(+65.6 pct) (-7.3 pct) Net

1.69 1.06 2.00

(+59.7 pct) (-26.3 pct) EPS

Y14.85 Y9.30 Y17.59

NOTE - Nippon Carbon Co Ltd is a large producer of artificial graphite electrodes.

