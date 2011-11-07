Nov 7 (Reuters) -

DTS CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 28.20 29.15 60.50 (-3.3 pct) (+15.4 pct) (+3.4%) Operating 1.02 933 mln 3.05

(+8.7 pct) (+32.8%) Recurring 1.07 1.09 3.10 (-1.8 pct) (+512.9 pct) (+24.6%) Net

509 mln 453 mln 1.60

(+12.5 pct) (+42.3%) EPS Y21.45 Y19.07 Y67.30 Annual div

Y30.00 Y35.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y15.00

NOTE - DTS Corp is a major computer-related services and software company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9682.TK1.