BRIEF-Nanya Technology buys machinery equipment at T$2.86 bln
* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$2.86 billion in total from LAM RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL SARL. SWITZ
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
DTS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 28.20 29.15 60.50 (-3.3 pct) (+15.4 pct) (+3.4%) Operating 1.02 933 mln 3.05
(+8.7 pct) (+32.8%) Recurring 1.07 1.09 3.10 (-1.8 pct) (+512.9 pct) (+24.6%) Net
509 mln 453 mln 1.60
(+12.5 pct) (+42.3%) EPS Y21.45 Y19.07 Y67.30 Annual div
Y30.00 Y35.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y15.00
NOTE - DTS Corp is a major computer-related services and software company.
* Dec quarter net profit 4.2 million rupees versus profit 2.5 million rupees year ago
* Group is expected to record a profit for six months ended 31 december 2016