Nov 7 (Reuters) -
INSIGHT INC.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 422 mln
436 mln 880 mln 1.89
(-3.2 pct) (+24.9 pct)
Operating 3 mln 24 mln 19 mln
58 mln
(-84.6 pct) (+713.5 pct)
Recurring 12 mln 46 mln
45 mln 89 mln
(-73.1 pct) (+979.4 pct)
Net 6 mln 30 mln
25 mln 50 mln
(-77.3 pct)
EPS Y13.22 Y58.19
Y49.21 Y97.34
NOTE - Insight Inc. is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2172.TK1.