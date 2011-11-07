Nov 7 (Reuters) -

INSIGHT INC.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 422 mln 436 mln 880 mln 1.89 (-3.2 pct) (+24.9 pct) Operating 3 mln 24 mln 19 mln

58 mln

(-84.6 pct) (+713.5 pct)

Recurring 12 mln 46 mln

45 mln 89 mln

(-73.1 pct) (+979.4 pct)

Net 6 mln 30 mln

25 mln 50 mln

(-77.3 pct)

EPS Y13.22 Y58.19

Y49.21 Y97.34

NOTE - Insight Inc. is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

