Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MOS FOOD SERVICE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 31.46
31.88 64.00
(-1.3 pct) (+6.6 pct) (+1.3%)
Operating 1.02 1.94 2.75
(-47.2 pct) (+69.9 pct)
(-14.7%) Recurring 1.17
2.15 3.05
(-45.3 pct) (+71.9 pct) (-15.3%) Net
749 mln 1.01 1.90
(-25.9 pct) (+60.7 pct)
(+2.5%) EPS Y24.32
Y32.83 Y61.63 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Mos Food Service Inc is a hamburger chain operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8153.TK1.