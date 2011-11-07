Nov 7 (Reuters) -

APAMANSHOP HOLDINGS

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.83 3.60 Operating 228 mln 240 mln Recurring loss 875 mln loss 850 mln Net loss 1.70 loss 900 mln

NOTE - Apamanshop Holdings publishes information magazines on rental apartments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8889.TK1.