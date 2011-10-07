Oct 7 (Reuters) -

TETSUJIN INC.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.25 6.38 8.64

4.25 (+13.6 pct) (+7.4 pct)

(+19.2%) (+22.2%) Operating 257 mln 354 mln 487 mln

164 mln

(-27.4 pct) (+11.4 pct) (+89.4%)

(+167.6%) Recurring 356 mln 292 mln 412 mln

120 mln

(+21.6 pct) (+5.0 pct) (+15.8%)

(+86.2%) Net 133 mln 124 mln 215 mln

64 mln

(+7.7 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+61.0%)

EPS Y4,286.46 Y3,949.28 Y6,628.07 Y1,977.11 Annual div Y2,000.00 Y1,500.00 Y2,500.00

-Q2 div Y750.00 Y500.00 Y1,250.00 -Q4 div Y1,250.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,250.00

NOTE - Tetsujin Inc. operates pubs with karaoke, billiards and darts.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

