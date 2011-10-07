Oct 7 (Reuters) -
TETSUJIN INC.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 7.25 6.38 8.64
4.25 (+13.6 pct) (+7.4 pct)
(+19.2%) (+22.2%)
Operating 257 mln 354 mln 487 mln
164 mln
(-27.4 pct) (+11.4 pct) (+89.4%)
(+167.6%)
Recurring 356 mln 292 mln 412 mln
120 mln
(+21.6 pct) (+5.0 pct) (+15.8%)
(+86.2%)
Net 133 mln 124 mln 215 mln
64 mln
(+7.7 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+61.0%)
EPS Y4,286.46 Y3,949.28
Y6,628.07 Y1,977.11
Annual div Y2,000.00 Y1,500.00 Y2,500.00
-Q2 div Y750.00 Y500.00
Y1,250.00 -Q4 div Y1,250.00
Y1,000.00 Y1,250.00
NOTE - Tetsujin Inc. operates pubs with karaoke, billiards
and darts.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2404.TK1.