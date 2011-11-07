UPDATE 2-China halts construction at major Lotte project amid THAAD tension
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TODA KOGYO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.10 17.49 40.00 (+14.9 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+14.8%) Operating 1.77 1.18 3.00
(+49.6 pct)
(+9.4%) Recurring 1.13 695 mln 2.50 (+61.9 pct) (+46.8%) Net
350 mln 346 mln 1.50
(+1.0 pct) (+20.4%) EPS Y7.79 Y7.70 Y33.31 Diluted EPS
Y7.74 Y7.66 Annual div Y4.00
Y4.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Toda Kogyo Corp produces magnetic iron oxide used in VTR tapes and other storage devices.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4100.TK1.
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.