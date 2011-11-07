Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TODA KOGYO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.10 17.49 40.00 (+14.9 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+14.8%) Operating 1.77 1.18 3.00

(+49.6 pct)

(+9.4%) Recurring 1.13 695 mln 2.50 (+61.9 pct) (+46.8%) Net

350 mln 346 mln 1.50

(+1.0 pct) (+20.4%) EPS Y7.79 Y7.70 Y33.31 Diluted EPS

Y7.74 Y7.66 Annual div Y4.00

Y4.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Toda Kogyo Corp produces magnetic iron oxide used in VTR tapes and other storage devices.

