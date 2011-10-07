Oct 7 (Reuters) -

MBS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 251 mln 286 mln 658 mln 1.39 (-12.4 pct) (+129.0 pct) Operating 15 mln 22 mln 29 mln

77 mln

(-31.7 pct)

Recurring 2 mln 23 mln

36 mln 85 mln

(-88.2 pct)

Net nil 13 mln

18 mln 45 mln

(-99.9 pct)

EPS Y0.03 Y21.07

Y30.63 Y72.78 Diluted EPS Y0.03 Y20.99

NOTE - MBS inc remodels houses..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1401.TK1.