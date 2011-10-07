Oct 7 (Reuters) -
MBS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 251 mln
286 mln 658 mln 1.39
(-12.4 pct) (+129.0 pct)
Operating 15 mln 22 mln 29 mln
77 mln
(-31.7 pct)
Recurring 2 mln 23 mln
36 mln 85 mln
(-88.2 pct)
Net nil 13 mln
18 mln 45 mln
(-99.9 pct)
EPS Y0.03 Y21.07
Y30.63 Y72.78
Diluted EPS Y0.03 Y20.99
NOTE - MBS inc remodels houses..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
